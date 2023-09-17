Exclusive: Backed by Illumina, Broken String Biosciences raises $15M to find off-target gene edits

Broken String Biosciences has raised $15 million for its off-target sequencing service for gene editing companies.

The Series A round was led by Illumina Ventures and Mérieux Equity Partners and included HERAN Partners, Tencent and Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures. Mérieux’s Yoann Bonnamour and Illumina Ventures’ Arnaud Autret have joined Broken String’s board.

Broken String’s sequencing platform service is tailored for gene editing companies and their contract research organizations to find off-target edits as they develop new therapies.

“There are loads of fantastic companies out there really now striving to lead this charge with this new class of therapies, but it’s still unclear what the potential consequences will be of these kinds of off-target events and the risks they’ll bear to patients in the long-term,” Broken String CEO Felix Dobbs said.

“A key challenge in the understanding and measuring of these sites is that these events are actually often very rare…

