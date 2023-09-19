Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Albert Kildani as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Albert Kildani as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Mr. Kildani will be responsible for leading investor relations and corporate communications and serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee. He will report to Mark Schneyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Acadia. “Al brings to Acadia a strong track record of

Click here to view original post