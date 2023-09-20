Atara to file T cell immunotherapy in the US in 2024; RayzeBio closes $358M IPO

Atara Biotherapeutics said Tuesday that it plans to submit its T cell immunotherapy for approval in the US next year.

The therapy was approved last year in the EU, where it is marketed as Ebvallo. For its US application, Atara said it can now pool pivotal clinical trial data from different manufacturing processes after discussing with the FDA whether those processes were comparable.

The biotech said it expects to submit its marketing application for tabelecleucel as a treatment for Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease in the second quarter of 2024.

CEO Pascal Touchon said earlier this month at a Citi investor conference that Atara is “actively negotiating” with companies on a US commercial deal, and the company expects to share a new clinical trial readout for tabelecleucel “over the next two months.” — Lei Lei Wu

