Equillium to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare & LD Micro Main Event Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference and the LD Micro Main Event Conference. Management will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Conference where they will provide an overview of the Company’s multi-cytokine inhibitor pl

Click here to view original post