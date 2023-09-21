Exclusive: AstraZeneca signs off on a ‘carbon negative’ new biotech building for one of its latest buyouts

Breakthrough Properties is back keeping the dirt flying in biotech — this time breaking new ground in Amsterdam.

The commercial real estate alliance between Tishman Speyer, which built Pfizer’s new world headquarters in Manhattan, and Bellco Capital, the busy investment group Arie Belldegrun set up with his wife Rebecka 20 years ago, is now at work on a new, five-story, 55,000-square-foot building to house the growing team at Neogene, after AstraZeneca bought out the company last fall in a $320 million deal.

This latest creation was already under discussion when AstraZeneca’s Susan Galbraith helped orchestrate the acquisition in its effort to pave the way to its next generation of cancer drugs — this one focused on TCRs. The Big Pharma player signed off on the plan, which includes some ambitious carbon-negative plans. And it’s been a closely-held endeavor, with Dan Belldegrun steering the deal at Breakthrough after his father,…

