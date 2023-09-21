Joe Jimenez’s fund Aditum launches its 10th biotech, Celexor Bio, with autoimmune drug from Inmagene

The biotech licensing whizzes at Aditum Bio, the VC firm from ex-Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez and Mark Fishman, have created their 10th company by nabbing the rights to a preclinical autoimmune drug.

The new startup, Celexor Bio, will pay an undisclosed upfront and up to $287 million in biobucks to San Diego-based Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, which will also get an equity stake in the new biotech and potential royalties.

Celexor comes out of Aditum’s second fund and emerges shortly after the biotech creator’s success with Versanis Bio, which took a former Novartis drug and turned it around as a weight loss candidate that caught Eli Lilly’s eye in an up to $1.9 billion acquisition this summer. Aditum’s last creation, immunology-focused Vitalli Bio, was revealed in April.

The latest bet, based in Oakland, CA, gets its hands on the exclusive global rights to an antibody going after…

