Oxford Nanopore moves into mRNA vaccine testing as researchers report faster quality control process

Researchers at the University of Queensland say they’ve developed a faster way to put mRNA vaccines through quality control testing, according to a study published today in Nature Communications.

Oxford Nanopore, the company whose technology is integral to the process, is touting the findings as it looks for an edge in the increasingly competitive space of genetic sequencing. Companies like Illumina focus on reading DNA for research or diagnostic purposes, but Oxford Nanopore believes mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are the next frontier.

Tim Mercer

Manufacturing advances have led to billions of doses of mRNA vaccines, and the technology is gaining in prominence. But it is expensive and time-consuming to ensure vaccines meet the standards for scale, purity and integrity.

The issue is familiar to BASE, a division at the University of Queensland, which manufactures mRNA vaccines.

There, researchers developed a streamlined workup that directly analyzes…

