Rewiring tumor mitochondria enhances the immune system’s ability to recognize and fight cancer

September 21, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Rewiring tumor mitochondria enhances the immune system’s ability to recognize and fight cancer

LA JOLLA—Immunotherapy, which uses the body’s own immune system to fight cancer, is an effective treatment option, yet many patients do not respond to it. Thus, cancer researchers are seeking new ways to optimize immunotherapy so that it is more effective for more people. Now, Salk Institute scientists have found that manipulating an early step in energy production in mitochondria—the cell’s powerhouses—reduces melanoma tumor growth and enhances the immune response in mice.

From left: Susan Kaech, Karthik Varanasi, Kailash Chandra Mangalhara, and Gerald Shadel.
From left: Susan Kaech, Karthik Varanasi, Kailash Chandra Mangalhara, and Gerald Shadel.
Click here for a high-resolution image.
Credit: Salk Institute

The study, published in Science on September 21, 2023, revealed that when electrons take one of two initial routes through mitochondria, genes and proteins become activated that are needed for immune cells to recognize and…
Click here to view original post