Societal CDMO lays off 26 employees, starts hiring freeze after strategy review

Small molecule manufacturer Societal CDMO is laying off 9% of its employees — 26 positions — and terminating nine open roles to save around $5.5 million a year as part of its “strategic realignment.” The move is a reaction to the “macro pharma market financing challenges,” with plans to focus on its manufacturing strengths, the company said.

The majority of workforce cuts, effective Sept. 20, will impact work on its early-stage services, which are the most affected by the “current financing environment,” according to Wednesday’s press release.

As noted in its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 14, the company’s overall revenue was down to $21.8 million, from fourth-quarter earnings of $24.3 million as reported in March. The Q2 2023 report also stated the company decreased its previous EBITDA guidance from $15 million and $18 million down to $12 million…

Click here to view original post