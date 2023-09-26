Emma Hogan, a computer science PhD student at UC San Diego and a recent Ford Fellow, is teaching computer science to another underrepresented population: incarcerated people at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.
Emma Hogan, a computer science PhD student at UC San Diego and a recent Ford Fellow, is teaching computer science to another underrepresented population: incarcerated people at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.
Copyright © 2023 Biotech Networks, LLC