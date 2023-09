— Padagis Determined They Will Not Challenge the Phexxi Patents — — Evofem Has Phexxi Patent Protection Through 2033 — SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (OTCQB: EVFM) today announced that Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Padagis) has withdrawn the…

Click here to view original post