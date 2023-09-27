Tallac Therapeutics Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tallac Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity to fight cancer, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts (related to TAC-001 and TAC-003) at the SITC 38th Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, from November 3-5, 2023. Additionally, Tallac announced…

Click here to view original post