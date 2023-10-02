Boundless Bio Appoints New Board Members and Establishes Clinical Advisory Board

October 2, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Boundless Bio Appoints New Board Members and Establishes Clinical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boundless Bio, a clinical stage, next-generation precision oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors and the establishment of its Clinical Advisory Board. Industry…
Click here to view original post