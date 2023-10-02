Lassen Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on LASN01, an Anti-IL-11 Receptor Antibody in Development for Treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease at the American Thyroid Association 2023 Annual Meeting

October 2, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Lassen Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on LASN01, an Anti-IL-11 Receptor Antibody in Development for Treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease at the American Thyroid Association 2023 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lassen Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics targeting interleukin-11 receptor (IL-11R; LASN01) as a potential treatment for fibro-inflammatory diseases including thyroid eye disease (TED) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and interleukin-18 binding protein (IL-18BP; LASN500), as a potential treatment for cancer, presented new preclinical…
Click here to view original post