Lassen Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on LASN01, an Anti-IL-11 Receptor Antibody in Development for Treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease at the American Thyroid Association 2023 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lassen Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics targeting interleukin-11 receptor (IL-11R; LASN01) as a potential treatment for fibro-inflammatory diseases including thyroid eye disease (TED) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and interleukin-18 binding protein (IL-18BP; LASN500), as a potential treatment for cancer, presented new preclinical…

Click here to view original post