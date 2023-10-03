Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) | Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancer, today announced that on October 2, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Zentalis’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 101,375 shares of the Company’s common stock to four newly hired