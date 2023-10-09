SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Arrhythmogenic–Rejuvenate Bio Announces Preclinical Data for Gene Therapy Candidate RJB-0402 for the Treatment of Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy
Click here to view original post
Rejuvenate Bio Announces Preclinical Data for Gene Therapy Candidate RJB-0402 for the Treatment of Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Arrhythmogenic–Rejuvenate Bio Announces Preclinical Data for Gene Therapy Candidate RJB-0402 for the Treatment of Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy