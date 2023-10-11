IntelliGuard Accelerates Corporate Growth with Office and Team Expansions in North America

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliGuard, a fast-growing provider of medication management systems, is expanding the company’s presence in North America by adding two new offices – one in Columbus, Ohio, and one in Toronto, Canada. IntelliGuard is also investing significantly in personnel, increasing its sales team and field-based workforce, as well as…
