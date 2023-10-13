Human Brain Cell Atlas Offers Unprecedented Look at Neuropsychiatric Disorders

October 13, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Human Brain Cell Atlas Offers Unprecedented Look at Neuropsychiatric Disorders

In a large, multi-institutional effort led by University of California San Diego, researchers have analyzed more than a million human brain cells and revealed links between specific types of cells and various common neuropsychiatric disorders.

Click here to view original post