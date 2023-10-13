Human Brain Cell Atlas Offers Unprecedented Look at Neuropsychiatric Disorders

In a large, multi-institutional effort led by University of California San Diego, researchers have analyzed more than a million human brain cells and revealed links between specific types of cells and various common neuropsychiatric disorders.
