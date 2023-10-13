CAMBRIDGE, England & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mundipharma and Cidara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CDTX) today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for rezafungin (rezafungin acetate) for the treatment of invasive candidiasis in adults.1 The CHMP based its positive opinion…
Mundipharma and Cidara Therapeutics receive positive CHMP opinion for rezafungin for the treatment of Invasive Candidiasis in adults1
