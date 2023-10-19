Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 2, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on November 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time…

