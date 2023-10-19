Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 2, 2023

October 19, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 2, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on November 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time…
Click here to view original post