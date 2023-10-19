SAN DIEGO & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImmunoScape published new peer-reviewed research that demonstrates the use of machine learning to predict the virus specificity of human T-cells
Click here to view original post
ImmunoScape Uses Machine Learning to Accurately Predict Antigen Specificity Based on T-Cell Phenotypes in New Peer-Reviewed Research
SAN DIEGO & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImmunoScape published new peer-reviewed research that demonstrates the use of machine learning to predict the virus specificity of human T-cells