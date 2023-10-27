LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has appointed Jerry Sheehan as the Institute’s first chief information officer (CIO). He will assume the position December 4. Sheehan served most recently as vice president and CIO at San Diego State University, where he led the development and deployment of information technology infrastructure and services…
Jerry Sheehan named Salk Institute’s first chief information officer
