Jerry Sheehan named Salk Institute’s first chief information officer

October 27, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Jerry Sheehan named Salk Institute’s first chief information officer

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has appointed Jerry Sheehan as the Institute’s first chief information officer (CIO). He will assume the position December 4. Sheehan served most recently as vice president and CIO at San Diego State University, where he led the development and deployment of information technology infrastructure and services…
Click here to view original post