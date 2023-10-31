SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstan Therapeutics to present preclinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.
Capstan Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at SITC Demonstrating Rapid Anti-Primary B Cell and Anti-Tumor Activity in Mice with Proprietary Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles Delivering an Anti-CD19 CAR mRNA Construct
