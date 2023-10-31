Palleon to Present New Findings on Colorectal Tumor Microenvironment Identified with its HYDRA Platform at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company pioneering glyco-immunology drug development to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present new findings from a study leveraging its HYDRA platform that suggests a link between stromal hypersialylation and immunosuppression activity within the colorectal tumor microenvironment at the Society…

