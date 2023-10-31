WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company pioneering glyco-immunology drug development to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present new findings from a study leveraging its HYDRA platform that suggests a link between stromal hypersialylation and immunosuppression activity within the colorectal tumor microenvironment at the Society…
Palleon to Present New Findings on Colorectal Tumor Microenvironment Identified with its HYDRA Platform at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
