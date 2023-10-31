PRAGUE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will be presenting new preclinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Annual Meeting taking place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California. Data to be presented include new preclinical results supporting the continued…
Click here to view original post
SOTIO Presents Data on SOT201 Immunocytokine and Other Programs at SITC Annual Meeting
PRAGUE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will be presenting new preclinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Annual Meeting taking place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California. Data to be presented include new preclinical results supporting the continued…