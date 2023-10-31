The Math Problem That Took Nearly a Century to Solve

October 31, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on The Math Problem That Took Nearly a Century to Solve

Little progress had been made in solving Ramsey problems since the 1930s. Now, UC San Diego researchers Jacques Verstraete and Sam Mattheus have found the answer to r(4,t), a longstanding Ramsey problem that has perplexed the math world for decades.

Click here to view original post