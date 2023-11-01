SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carfentanil is one of the most potent fentanyl analogues known; 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. It is used in veterinary medicine as a large animal tranquilizer, but is not approved for human use. Carfentanil’s rapid proliferation in the illicit drug…
Millennium Health Signals Alert Shows Reemergence of Deadly Carfentanil
