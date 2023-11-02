SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. “In the third quarter, Acadia delivered record product revenue, underscoring the continued strong launch of DAYBUE for the treatment of Rett syndrome, and market share growth for the very successful…
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operating Overview
