Beyond UFOs: the Future of Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena

November 2, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Beyond UFOs: the Future of Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena

UC San Diego Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics Shelley Wright recently served on NASA’s panel on unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAPs), and takes a moment to reflect on her career, the panel and the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life.

Click here to view original post