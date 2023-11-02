LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LBPH #Epilepsy–Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. “We look forward to PACIFIC Study topline data in January…
Click here to view original post
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LBPH #Epilepsy–Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. “We look forward to PACIFIC Study topline data in January…