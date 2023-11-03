New Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data Show Well-Tolerated Safety Profile and Anti-Tumor Activity for Aulos Bioscience’s AU-007 at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

LARKSPUR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aulos Bioscience, an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer care through the development of best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics, today shared new data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AU-007 at the 38th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California. The data, from Phase…

Click here to view original post