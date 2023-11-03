DENVER & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TriSalus Life Sciences® Inc., (Nasdaq: TLSI), an oncology company integrating its novel delivery technology with immunotherapy to transform treatment for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors, today announced initial positive safety and feasibility data from a Phase 1 trial at the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer…
TriSalus Life Sciences Presents Data for SD-101 Delivered by TriSalus Infusion System for Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
