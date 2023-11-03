TriSalus Life Sciences Presents Data for SD-101 Delivered by TriSalus Infusion System for Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

November 3, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on TriSalus Life Sciences Presents Data for SD-101 Delivered by TriSalus Infusion System for Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

DENVER & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TriSalus Life Sciences® Inc., (Nasdaq: TLSI), an oncology company integrating its novel delivery technology with immunotherapy to transform treatment for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors, today announced initial positive safety and feasibility data from a Phase 1 trial at the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer…
Click here to view original post