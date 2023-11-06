SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Antibodies–Proteintech Genomics launches commercially available solution for the detection of intracellular proteins for single-cell RNAseq experiments.
Proteintech Genomics Launches First Commercially Available Solution for the Detection of Intracellular Proteins for Single-Cell RNAseq Experiments
