Sonoma Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Novel Treg Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, will present preclinical data from its autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) Treg therapy product candidate for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) at the American…

Click here to view original post