Autobahn Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Study of ABX-002, its Lead Oral Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform, validated biology and biomarker-driven strategies to develop restorative treatments for people affected by central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced positive topline results from a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics…

Click here to view original post