Crown Bioscience Introduces OrganoidXplore: Revolutionizing Cancer Research with Rapid Large-scale Organoid Drug Screening

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking service offering, OrganoidXploreTM. This large-scale organoid panel screening platform promises robust, reproducible, and clinically relevant output at record speed, accelerating preclinical oncology drug discovery by empowering researchers and…

Click here to view original post