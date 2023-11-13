Equillium Presents Positive Data from Phase 1b EQUALISE Study at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ #lupus–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that data from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab in lupus nephritis patients was presented at ACR Convergence, the…

Click here to view original post