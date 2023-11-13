LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ #lupus–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that data from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab in lupus nephritis patients was presented at ACR Convergence, the…
Click here to view original post
Equillium Presents Positive Data from Phase 1b EQUALISE Study at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ #lupus–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that data from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab in lupus nephritis patients was presented at ACR Convergence, the…