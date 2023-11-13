This Wireless, Handheld, Non-invasive Device Detects Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Biomarkers

November 13, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on This Wireless, Handheld, Non-invasive Device Detects Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Biomarkers

An international team of researchers has developed a handheld, non-invasive device that can detect biomarkers for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases. The biosensor can also transmit the results wirelessly to a laptop or smartphone.

Click here to view original post