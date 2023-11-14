MBrace Therapeutics Raises $85 Million Series B Financing to Advance Oncology Pipeline of Innovative Antibody Drug Conjugate Candidates

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MBrace™ Therapeutics, Inc. (“MBrace”), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company devoted to improving the lives of cancer patients through the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) against novel oncology targets, announced the completion of an $85 million Series B financing, bringing the company’s total raised to $110 million. Funds will be…

