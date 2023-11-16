Climate Policy and the World’s Oceans Will Take Center Stage at COP28

David Victor, professor at UC San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, will be part of a delegation of students and faculty attending this year’s 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
David Victor, professor at UC San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, will be part of a delegation of students and faculty attending this year’s 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Copyright © 2023 Biotech Networks, LLC