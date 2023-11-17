Genome Insight to Unveil Hong Kong Real-World Evidence on Target Enhanced Whole Genome Sequencing at 2023 AACR-KCA Joint Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genome Insight, a precision healthcare solutions company advancing whole-genome technology for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment for cancer and rare disease, will announce new-real-world evidence from Hong Kong on the application of Target Enhanced Whole Genome Sequencing (TE-WGS) at the 2023 AACR-KCA joint conference on Precision Medicine in…

Click here to view original post