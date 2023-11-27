Acadia Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ACP-204 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ACP-204 for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). Of the more than 6.5 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s…

Click here to view original post