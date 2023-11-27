OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it will present 17 company-sponsored abstracts at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 9-12, 2023 in San Diego. Takeda’s latest research focuses on improving treatment options for those living with hematologic diseases. Takeda’s presentations…
Click here to view original post
Takeda to Present Data at 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, Demonstrating Continued Commitment to Patients with Hematologic Diseases
OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it will present 17 company-sponsored abstracts at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 9-12, 2023 in San Diego. Takeda’s latest research focuses on improving treatment options for those living with hematologic diseases. Takeda’s presentations…