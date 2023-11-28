Escient Pharmaceuticals Initiates Clinical Proof-of-Concept Study of EP262, a First-in-Class Oral MRGPRX2 Antagonist, in Atopic Dermatitis

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage drug development company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics for systemic neuro-immune disorders, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in EASE, a Phase 2a clinical proof-of-concept study of EP262 in subjects with atopic dermatitis (AD). By blocking activation of MRGPRX2 and degranulation…

Click here to view original post