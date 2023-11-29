Breaking Down Barriers: What Happens When the Vaginal Microbiome Attacks

New findings from researchers at University of California San Diego shed light on why bacterial vaginosis, a common and seemingly benign condition of the vaginal microbiome, is linked to pregnancy loss, preterm birth and other health complications.

