Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Study of LP659 in Adult Healthy Volunteers

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LBPH #Epilepsy–Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, SAD clinical study of LP659. LP659 is an oral, centrally acting, next-generation sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes…

Click here to view original post