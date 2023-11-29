CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nalu Medical, Inc (“Nalu”) is a Carlsbad, California-based company that has successfully miniaturized neurostimulation implants for the management of chronic intractable pain across a variety of targets with both spinal cord stimulation (SCS) and peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) indications. Today the company announces publication of the SCS nPower™…
Click here to view original post
Nalu Medical, Inc., Announces Positive Results of US Spinal Cord Stimulation Clinical Study in Pain Physician Journal
CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nalu Medical, Inc (“Nalu”) is a Carlsbad, California-based company that has successfully miniaturized neurostimulation implants for the management of chronic intractable pain across a variety of targets with both spinal cord stimulation (SCS) and peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) indications. Today the company announces publication of the SCS nPower™…