Nalu Medical, Inc., Announces Positive Results of US Spinal Cord Stimulation Clinical Study in Pain Physician Journal

November 29, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nalu Medical, Inc (“Nalu”) is a Carlsbad, California-based company that has successfully miniaturized neurostimulation implants for the management of chronic intractable pain across a variety of targets with both spinal cord stimulation (SCS) and peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) indications. Today the company announces publication of the SCS nPower™…
