Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced that it has granted stock options to Bob Smith, Gossamer’s newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer. The Compensation Committee of Gossamer’s Board…

Click here to view original post