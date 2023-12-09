Innate Pharma Presents Positive Results From TELLOMAK Phase 2 Study With Lacutamab in Patients With Sézary Syndrome at ASH 2023

MARSEILLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #immunotherapy–Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced positive final results from the Phase 2 TELLOMAK study in Sézary Syndrome (SS). The results were presented at the ASH 2023 Annual Meeting, in San Diego, California. As of May 1, 2023, data…

