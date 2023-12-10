REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that an abstract outlining PK and PD profiling data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of ADI-001 for the potential treatment…
Click here to view original post
Adicet Bio Highlights ADI-001 Expansion, Persistence and Pharmacodynamic Profile from Ongoing Phase 1 Study at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that an abstract outlining PK and PD profiling data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of ADI-001 for the potential treatment…